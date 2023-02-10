Modifications will be made to two Office of the Lieutenant Governor service locations territorywide.
Effective Monday, the Passport Acceptance Facility on St. Croix will be relocated from Government House in Christiansted to Government House in Frederiksted, located at 315 Prince Street. The office continues to serve members of the public by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 340-773-6449, ext. 3419.
Effective Feb. 21, the Recorder of Deeds office on St. Thomas located at Suite 1B, ground floor of Nisky Center, lower-level parking lot (former location of the immigration office) will allow members of the public to conduct reviews of documents and books in a specific area designated for document review. Entry will be allowed by appointment only. To ensure that desired appointment dates and times are available call 340-774-2991, extension 4293 to make a reservation.
Customers are asked to continue to practice social distancing in observance of COVID-19 protocols and are encouraged to wear masks when in close proximity to other people.
For additional information or assistance contact the Office of the Lieutenant Governor at (340) 773-6449 for St. Croix or (340) 774-2991 for St. Thomas/St. John.