The Senate’s Finance Committee met on St. Croix on Wednesday and heard from Luis Hospital representatives about their budgetary challenges and plans to generate revenue, according to a news release from the Legislature. Dyma Williams, interim chief executive officer of Luis Hospital, said the hospital is projecting total expenses of $87.3 million for the 2022 fiscal year — but anticipates collecting revenues of only $70.5 million.
To close the $16.7 million shortfall, Williams said hospital administrators are pursuing projects that could help generate an additional $15.4 million, leaving a $1.3 million deficit.
The Legislature’s Post Audit analysis stipulated that the governor has recommended a general fund appropriation of $26.75 million for fiscal year 2022. This represents an increase of $3.25 million above the current fiscal year.
According to the Post Audit, the hospital also expects a 100% federal match for Medicaid, and as of April 30, Luis Hospital reported a total amount of $34.4 million in outstanding debt.
The analysis pointed to some of their principal outstanding debts, including $6.9 million to the Internal Revenue Bureau, $1.1 million to the Government Employees’ Retirement System, $8.5 million to Advanced Radiology, $4.3 million to Worldwide Travel Staffing, $1.1 million to Information Resources Management, $2.7 million in insurance refunds, and $1 million to the V.I. Labor Department.
Luis Hospital provides healthcare to indigent residents who are unable to pay, and Williams said the hospital accrued a $126.2 million shortfall between 2014 and 2020 due to non-reimbursement for uncompensated care by the Virgin Islands government.
The hospital is burdened by interagency debt, Williams said, and government agencies owe Luis Hospital a combined total of more than $12.1 million, according to the news release.
The Bureau of Corrections owes the bulk of the debt at $5.3 million, the V.I. Department of Labor owes $4.3 million and Human Services owes $2.6 million. Owing less than $10,000 each, the Police Department, National Guard and Fire Service owe $7,683, $913 and $8,354 respectively.
Williams said Luis Hospital has 24 FEMA-funded disaster recovery projects, and 21 of those have funding obligated. A total of $76.3 million has been spent to date on recovery projects with $75.1 million already reimbursed to the hospital, according to Williams.
Williams said the hospital’s COVID-19 related expenses total $11.8 million to date from the CARES Act, $3.1 million of which was received in this current fiscal year.
New revenue-generating projects include telehealth, and the hospital plans to create a “virtual visit platform” and online patient portal that will allow remote access to medical records, and online bill payment.
Williams noted that during the 2019 fiscal year, 11% of patients left the Emergency Department without seeing a doctor, representing an 11% loss of revenue, or about $1.3 million, and the hospital is hoping to recapture that revenue loss through the telehealth program.
The hospital is also exploring the possibility of offering a primary health wellness outpatient program, which would expand services and increase volume in their accredited laboratory and radiology departments by keeping the departments open an additional three hours a week.
Williams said hospital administrators also hope to reinvigorate the V.I. Cardiac Center. The center had been housing the medical and surgical units following the 2017 hurricanes, and those units were relocated back into the main hospital in April, freeing up space in the cardiac wing for reconstruction and renovation.