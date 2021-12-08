Patients with overdue accounts at St. Croix’s Luis Hospital will be getting a break.
Hospital officials are offering discounts of up to 50%, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
“It has proven to be a measure helpful in generating revenue,” Luis Hospital spokesperson Chivonne Thomas told The Daily News. “We hope that the community will join with us to make this initiative a success.”
In 2018, Luis Hospital offered a similar program to help recoup much-needed funds.
Discounts are as follows:
• 50% discount for debt incurred prior to December 2014.
• 40% discount for debt incurred between January 2015 and December 2017.
• 35% discount for debt incurred between January 2018 and December 2019.
• 30% discount for debt incurred from January 2020 to December 2020.
• 25% discount for debt incurred since January.
The program is available to patients with current or past-due debt incurred by the end of the year, all government employees and all self-pay accounts.
Individuals who already have a payment plan are eligible to apply the discount to a remaining unpaid balance, according to the press release.
Payment plans are allowed, but must be paid in full by March 31, the release said.
Active collections agency credit records will be cleared once the balance is paid in full, the release stated.
For more information, call 340-778-6311 ext. 2861, 2813, 2797 or 2876.