ST. THOMAS — With only a week to go until Christmas, St. Thomas residents still in need of last-minute gifts are getting a lifeline from the V.I. government and local artisans.
Paintings, scented candles, cookbooks and holiday treats are among the items that will be featured starting today at the “Made in the USVI” Pop Up Shop located in the V.I. Council on the Arts building on Norre Gade in Charlotte Amalie.
The shop, which only features items made in the Virgin Islands, is already familiar to many holiday shoppers from past pop-up openings.
Like in past years, shoppers will only have a limited opportunity to drop in before the shop, sponsored by the V.I. Council on the Arts and the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority’s Enterprise Zone Commission, shuts back down.
The “Made in the USVI” Pop Up Shop will be open for a sneak peek from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Jan. 4. The shop will be closed on Sundays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Earlier this week, plans were unveiled for a more permanent “pop-up” location. The Department of Planning and Natural Resources envisions a Made in the USVI shop at a renovated Baa Library on the opposite end of Main Street.
“What we wanted to do is give people a higher profile,” and house a permanent Made in the USVI pop-up shop in the building, Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol announced.
“In order to make it into that shop, you must truly be a made in the USVI product, we want to make sure it’s not things from other areas,” Oriol said.
In addition to the shop, the library’s new chapter will feature public restrooms, a tourist welcome center and a community computer lab.