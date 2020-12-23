ST. THOMAS — The Made in the USVI popup shop is open on St. Thomas through Monday and features a variety of locally crafted goods that celebrate Virgin Islands culture.
Nadine T. Marchena Kean, Enterprise Zone Commission managing director, and Tasida Kelch, executive director for the V.I. Council on the Arts, have been leading efforts to showcase local artists at the annual popup shops, including a recent successful shop on St. Croix.
Kean said there are 45 artists and crafters represented at this year’s St. Thomas shop, 15 more than last year. There are gifts for everyone on your holiday list, including jewelry, books, paintings, turned wooden bowls, handmade brooms, ornaments, cards, candles, soaps, lotion, coquito, spices, bush tea, madras head wraps and more.
The shop on the first floor of the V.I. Council on the Arts building — facing Fort Christian — is in the same location it was last year. Masks and temperature checks are required to enter, and a hand-washing station and sanitizer is available.
For more information, call 340-774-5984 or visit Facebook.com/MadeintheUSVI.