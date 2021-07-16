Mae-Louise Williams is being remembered for her big personality, impeccable taste, and joyful celebration of Virgin Islands culture.
“The territory really lost a treasure,” said former Gov. Kenneth Mapp. “Mae was really a woman of class and distinction, and knew how to carry herself. She just was a very all-around positive and respectful person. She was dear to me, a very close friend.”
Williams died suddenly on July 5 at age 69. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.
Friend Margaret Brown said Williams raised two daughters, engineer Nataki Brown and pharmacist Dr. Jana Brady, while working a variety of positions in both the public and private sector, including the Public Works Department and the then-HOVENSA refinery.
Mapp said of Williams that when he became governor “she came in with me, and her responsibility chiefly was putting together all the official functions that we were hosting in Government House,” as part of the Protocol staff. “She was really good at doing that. She not only did it for campaigns for me, she did it for private events.”
Mapp also recalled her love of mingling and merriment, and her ease in a crowd.
“Mae could throw a good party,” Mapp said. “She just enjoyed doing that. She carried herself with distinction, and she could dress to the max — she could put an outfit together.”
Her statuesque height made her the perfect model for designers who wanted to show off their most elaborate Festival creations, and Brown said that Williams, a member of J&J Fun Troupe during the St. Croix Festival was always a favorite choice for Queen of the Band.
“She just had a flair about her,” Brown said. “She was very tall and she carried it very well,” so “people from Trinidad, they’d import to make the costumes would always pick her.”
Brown recalled that her friend, “did everything fast. She spoke fast, she drove fast,” and had seemingly boundless energy for feting and tramps, including quelbe tramps during the holiday season with Stanley and the 10 Sleepless Knights.
They became friends in 1986, and after their first march down the road, “I said you can go ahead if you want. I can’t do that. I’ll be on the side of the road with some water. And we were young then, OK?” Brown said, laughing at the good memory.
“Even after she stopped playing mas,” Williams kept the party going, and “J’ouvert morning, she always had her own headpieces,” Brown said. “That was my confidant, my everything. I miss her.”
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett also shared memories of her friend, employee and sorority sister.
“My heart, along with the hearts of my staff are deeply saddened due to the untimely passing of my dear friend, long-time supporter and family, Mae-Louise Williams. One of the most generous souls I’ve ever known, Mae had a heart of pure gold with a bold, outspoken personality to match,” Plaskett said in a statement. “From fish and fungi classes right in her kitchen for our office family to her constant, reassuring presence in my St. Croix office, Ms. Mae left an indelible mark on all of our lives with her unforgettable Delta flair.”
Williams was initiated into the Gamma Iota Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in 1972 on the campus of Hampton Institute in Virginia. She was a charter member and past president of the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter, which shared a statement expressing “Heartfelt condolences to Sorors and all whose lives Soror Williams touched and blessed.”
Plaskett said that Williams “was a phenomenal mom to two gorgeous, successful daughters, of whom she was so proud. Her devotion to her siblings and family was constant.”
She added that Williams was also “a stalwart member of St. Patrick’s (Catholic) Church and her Crucian people. She lived a full life and encouraged those around her to do the same.”
News of her death sent shockwaves near and far as Williams navigated through several circles from her sorority to the J&J Fun Troupe as its perennial Queen of the Band.
She had an equally large family circle to include her three brothers — Curtis and Alfred Williams and Franz Christian, a former police commissioner and director of the Law Enforcement Planning Commission.
Plaskett, in her statement, summed up the sentiments of many who knew Williams and who while saddened by her untimely death are taking minor comfort that hers was a life well-lived.
“We will never forget her amazing food, her hats, along with her beautiful, magnanimous spirit and her ability to spread love to all. The Queen of the Band is in her full regalia coming down the glory road,” Plaskett said.
Residents interested in submitting a tribute can do so by today by visiting Tributes for Mae Louise C. Williams at form.jotform.com