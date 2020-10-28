ST. THOMAS — Work to repair a severely-eroded section of Mafolie Road is expected to be completed by January, according to an update from the V.I. Public Works Department.
The emergency repair project, which began on Sept. 14, will continue to restrict traffic to a single lane until construction is complete, Public Works spokeswoman Renee Exius said in a news release.
“Motorists are urged to adhere to all traffic controls and respect signals from on-site flaggers. The department is also asking motorists to use alternate routes as much as possible to minimize traffic during peak hours,” according to the news release.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $909,136.07.
“The department strives to ensure that road work is completed efficiently, while ensuring the safety of the workers and the motoring public. The Department of Public Works appreciates the community’s patience as they work to improve road conditions throughout the territory,” the release stated.