The Magens Bay Authority board met Friday and discussed several matters, including upcoming events and complaints about gate staff.
Board Chairman Barbara Petersen said there have been several complaints about issues with gate staff interrogating daily visitors about their residency, and demanding identification or other proof of a local address.
“It’s gotten to the point where it’s going to affect the guest experience and the operations of Magens Bay Authority, and it’s something that’s completely avoidable,” Petersen said.
“I take complaints very seriously,” said General Manager Hubert Brumant. “Our aim is to collect as much money as possible at the gate house, but at the same time we’re trying to deliver top-class customer service.”
Board member Katina Coulianos asked for clarification on when someone would need to provide proof of residency.
If a visitor is looking to purchase a monthly pass at a discounted local rate, “they must provide an ID” or some proof of residency, Petersen said.
Brumant said a sign on the gatehouse clearly states that identification is required to purchase local passes, but visitors who just want a day pass don’t have to provide proof of residency.
“If somebody comes to the gate and they say that, ‘I live here,’ or, ‘I’m a local,’ that’s where we don’t ask for any ID,” Brumant said.
“If they aren’t local, that $2 isn’t going to break the Magens Bay Authority, it is not worth the effort getting into a back-and-forth with someone at the gate,” Petersen said.
Petersen added that there are issues with people saying, “I’m local and I ain’t paying,” but there are security guards on hand to handle such disputes.
Brumant agreed, and said they’ve instructed cashiers “to use common sense to avoid a back-and-forth at the gate house,” and call the manager on duty if necessary. Staff who do not comply will face discipline, he added.
Board member Cecile deJongh said gate staff also “really shouldn’t be questioning people’s family relationships” when visitors use family passes, and challenging whether they are really related. “I think that’s inappropriate.”
Petersen also said staff apparently denied a senior discount to a patron because their senior identification card had expired.
“Once a senior, always a senior,” Petersen said. “Those kind of ridiculous things must stop. It makes no sense.”
“We’ll take care of that,” Brumant said. “A senior’s always a senior, I agree.”
Board member Robert Moron said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved replacement of a hurricane damaged bath house, and that construction will require archaeological monitoring in conjunction with the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure artifacts aren’t destroyed.
The master plan includes park improvements, and the board needs to consult with the Coastal Zone Management division of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources before starting the project, Moron said.
Magens Bay Park is hosting a Food Truck Fest on Jan. 14, and the Governor’s representative on the board, St. Thomas-Water Island Administrator Avery Lewis, asked for clarification on what qualifies as a food truck.
Petersen said all participants must have a business on wheels that can be easily moved, and construction of temporary booths is not allowed.
The board also heard from Casey Payton of the V.I. Justice Initiative, a new legal nonprofit working to organize a fundraiser on Oct. 15. The group recently learned that their original location, the Reichhold Center for the Arts at the University of the Virgin Islands, will be under construction at the time of the event, and they are seeking to use Magens Bay Park instead.
The plan is to hold a Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch, with pumpkins available to purchase and paint, and other family-friendly entertainment. Payton said fundraising would come from sponsorship, rather than on-site sales. All attendees would get a free goodie bag, and aside from the purchase price of a pumpkin, the only cost to attend is the gate fee collected by the Authority.
Board members were generally supportive of the idea but had concerns about certain details, including potential conflicts with the existing concession contracts.
Board members said they’ll consider the application, and Payton acknowledged that two months is a tight timeframe to finalize arrangements.
“If it doesn’t work out with Magens Bay we may have to cancel this event and wait until next year,” Payton said.
Petersen said the board is going to have a special meeting today about going out to bid for the three park concessions, the boutique, bar, and cafe, and representatives will attend the Aug. 26 Finance Committee hearing to discuss their budget.
“The Magens Bay Authority receives no funding from the V.I. government,” but “we’re going to provide transparency on the funding and the budget,” Petersen said.