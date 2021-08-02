ST. THOMAS — Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic Tuesday to accommodate passengers from the two cruise ships scheduled to call on St. Thomas that day, according to the V.I. Public Works Department.
The popular thoroughfare in downtown Charlotte Amalie will be closed between Commandant Gade and Guttets Gade from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Public Works said in a news release. Raadets Gade will also be closed, but Store Tvaer Gade will remain open.
“This closure will allow passengers to practice the appropriate social distancing and COVID-19 precautionary measures,” Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel said in Friday’s news release. “The safety of our residents and visitors remain paramount as we welcome cruise passengers back to the territory.”
The Tourism Department’s Visitor Experience Team will be present to welcome guests, as well as distribute masks and sanitizers, and Police Department personnel will be on hand to help with traffic issues.
Tuesday’s visit signals a milestone, the first time St. Thomas has had multiple cruise ships calling on the same day since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The visiting ships are Oasis of the Seas, which as a passenger capacity of 5,408; and Celebrity Edge, which has passenger capacity of 2,918. The latter called on St. Thomas on July 6, the first ship to visit the territory in 15 months.