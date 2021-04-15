Local, licensed small manufacturers and artisans are invited to apply to be part of the 2021 Made in the USVI Pop Up Shop on St. Thomas.
The V.I.-made products should represent the territory’s culture or heritage and be appealing to customers, according to a press release.
Pop up stores are short-term, temporary spaces that allow consumers to experience a vendor’s products first-hand.
The St. Thomas pop-up shop will be open from Monday through April 30.
Applications are available online at the V.I. Economic Development Authority website at www.usvieda.org and can be submitted by email to ezc@usvieda.org or to vicastt@yahoo.com; or in person at 5070 Norre Gade, Ste. 1, St. Thomas.
The deadline to apply to showcase wares is noon Friday and there is a $50 application fee. A business license should also be submitted when applying.
For questions, contact Nadine Marchena Kean at 340-714-1700, ext. 1811.
Consumers can also shop for locally-made products online at www.madeintheusvi.com.