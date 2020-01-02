New Year's Baby

Shenice Sealey-White and Robert White celebrated the birth of their son Malachi at 12:37 a.m. New Year’s Day, the first Virgin Islander born in 2020.

 Daily News photo by By SUZANNE CARLSON

The territory’s first baby of 2020 came at 12:37 a.m. on St. Thomas when Shenice Sealey-White and Robert White celebrated the birth of their boy Malachi.

“It’s a blessing,” said White. “I’m a proud dad today.”

