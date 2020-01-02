The territory’s first baby of 2020 came at 12:37 a.m. on St. Thomas when Shenice Sealey-White and Robert White celebrated the birth of their boy Malachi.
“It’s a blessing,” said White. “I’m a proud dad today.”
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
