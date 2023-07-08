Police on St. Croix arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Peter’s Rest on March 4, that left six people injured.
According to V.I. Police news release, Devonte George turned himself in to police around 3 p.m. on July 4. Bail was subsequently set at $75,000.
Police, in a statement released Friday night, said that around 3:01 a.m. on that March date, “the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots being fired in the Peters Rest area in the vicinity of Tipsy Iguana.”
“Upon the arrival of the responding officers, they learned that six people were shot and transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center. Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded and learned that there was an argument and several male individuals with guns began discharging shots at each other,” the release stated.
According to police, George was identified as one of the perpetrators during the investigation and that “on June 29, 2023, this case was filed with the Superior Court and an arrest warrant was signed by the Court for Mr. Devonte George’s arrest.”
George now faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, carrying of firearm openly or concealed, aiming, and discharging a firearm.
Unable to post his bail he was jailed pending a hearing on July 5. Police did not disclose the outcome of that hearing.