ST. THOMAS — Police on Wednesday arrested Kishawn Castor, 20, and charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm, delaying and obstructing, reckless endangerment, destruction of government property, fleeing the scene of an accident, possession of ammunition, unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Bail was set at $91,000 and unable to post bail was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
According to a V.I. Police statement, Castor was arrested around 5:13 p.m., by officers conducting traffic stops in the Frenchman’s Bay Road near Havensight.
“While officers were initiating traffic stops, a 1998 silver Honda Civic exited its lane of traffic, turned around and drove off in the opposite direction. Officers on scene immediately responded to the fleeing driver who entered the Havensight area at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic while trying to evade officers,” the release stated.
Police said that the driver, later identified as Castor, “ignored fellow motorists and pedestrians, as he ran through red lights and finally a locked gate. The driver jumped out of the vehicle with a backpack in tow.”
“As the suspect ran trying to flee officers, he threw out contents from the bag, which included a firearm magazine that was loaded to capacity, a firearm and controlled substances,” the released stated, adding that Castor later surrendered to law enforcement officers.”