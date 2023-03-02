ST. THOMAS — Police on Wednesday arrested Kishawn Castor, 20, and charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm, delaying and obstructing, reckless endangerment, destruction of government property, fleeing the scene of an accident, possession of ammunition, unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Bail was set at $91,000 and unable to post bail was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.