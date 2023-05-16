A 21-year-old man, already imprisoned on a separate charge, was arrested on a warrant in connection with firearms charges last November.
According to a released statement from V.I. Police, Jared Dover “was picked up from John Bell Correctional Facility where he is currently detained without incident” and advised of his Miranda rights.
Police said that on Nov. 18, 2022, members of the Criminal Investigation and Special Operation Bureaus executed a search warrant at a Tan Tan Terrace home on St. Croix “and while doing so discovered firearms parts in the bedroom of Jared Dover in violation of law.”
“The parts were subsequently confiscated. An arrest warrant was sought for Jared E. Dover for possession of undeclared firearm components charges,” according to the news release.
Dover was unable to post bail set at $5,500, and was “transported back to the John Bell Correctional Facility” pending his advice-of-rights hearing.