ST. THOMAS — A contractor working on renovations at King Airport has pleaded guilty to smuggling 10 pounds of cocaine into the airport’s bathroom, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Keilin Lopez-Lopez, 22, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors on July 6, and is now facing around three years in prison.
He was arrested on July 31, 2020, and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, after a V.I. Port Authority employee saw a man tampering with a trash receptacle built into the wall of a stall of a King Airport bathroom, according to the affidavit filed by investigators.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the stall and found two bricks of cocaine stashed inside the wall under the trash receptacle.
Surveillance video showed a man wearing a backpack who “appeared to be an employee for a company contracted to work on the airport remodel,” enter the stall, and “the backpack was placed among other random items inside hard secondary for an examination by a drug detection K-9,” according to the affidavit. “The K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs on the backpack.”
The employee, identified as Lopez-Lopez, told officers in an interview that he’d been paid $3,000 to stash the bricks of cocaine inside the wall, and “it was the first and only time he had ever done anything similar to that night’s activity,” according to the affidavit.
Officers said the cocaine weighed about 4.6 kilograms, or just over 10 pounds.
The conviction carries a maximum possible prison sentence of 40 years, and a fine of up to $5 million, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert’s office.
Under applicable sentencing guidelines, Lopez-Lopez is facing between 37 and 46 months in prison. Prosecutors have recommended that Lopez-Lopez be sentenced at the lower end of the guideline range, which would be approximately three years behind bars. He is facing a fine of between $20,000 to $200,000, according to the plea agreement.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.