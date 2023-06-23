A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in a school zone, according to U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.
Smith, in a statement released Tuesday, said that Roniel Allembert of St. Croix entered the plea in connection with an incident where the V.I. Police Department officers discovered a “fully loaded Taurus 9mm handgun” in a ditch located at No. 21 Anna’s Hope, “approximately 290 feet away from the Church of God Holiness Academy” on Sept. 28, 2021.
According to court documents, police said that Allembert was observed at the location and drove off at a high rate when police units approached, “only to return later to the location, driving slowly while looking on the side of the road where the handgun was discovered.”
Investigators later “found that the DNA on the firearm belonged to Allembert,” who did not have a license to possess the firearm.
Allembert’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13, where he faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.
The case was investigated by the V.I. Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston.