A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in a school zone, according to U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.

Smith, in a statement released Tuesday, said that Roniel Allembert of St. Croix entered the plea in connection with an incident where the V.I. Police Department officers discovered a “fully loaded Taurus 9mm handgun” in a ditch located at No. 21 Anna’s Hope, “approximately 290 feet away from the Church of God Holiness Academy” on Sept. 28, 2021.