A St. Croix man was arrested after police said he illegally entered a home and waved a knife around, cutting a woman on the hand as she struggled to get it away from him, according to V.I. Police.
Nazari Hazel, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, forcible and unlawful entry, possession of a dangerous weapon, and disturbance of the peace.
He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday in V.I. Superior Court.
The incident occurred on Aug. 27, when a woman called 911 and reported that Hazel had attacked her and her family, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The woman said Hazel arrived at the home demanding to see a relative, and pushed his way in through the front door. As family members attempted to intervene, Hazel armed himself with a knife and began swinging it around, according to the fact sheet.
The woman tried to disarm Hazel, and he cut her with the knife on the hand, according to the fact sheet.
Hazel turned himself in at the Francis Command Police Station Friday and admitted to entering the home without permission and assaulting the victim with a knife, according to the fact sheet.
