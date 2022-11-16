A St. Croix man was arrested after police said he illegally entered a home and waved a knife around, cutting a woman on the hand as she struggled to get it away from him, according to V.I. Police.

Nazari Hazel, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, forcible and unlawful entry, possession of a dangerous weapon, and disturbance of the peace.

