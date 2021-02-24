Man, 23, charged with domestic violence assault
Shakur A. C. Joseph, 23 of Croixville Apartments on St. Croix, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Monday and charged with second-degree assault related to domestic violence.
According to a V.I. Police Department news release, Joseph got into an altercation with a female victim, around 9:05 that morning, “allegedly strangling and assaulting her.”
Joseph was not offered bail, in accordance with the Virgin Islands’ domestic violence statutes. He was subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending further court hearings.
Upper Love man charged with second-degree burglaryNigel J. Hazel, 40, of Upper Love was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Monday and charged with second-degree burglary related to domestic violence.
Police said that around 12 p.m. Saturday, the St. Croix man entered a female victim’s home without her permission.
“Upon entering her residence, Hazel kicked in the bedroom door and destroyed items inside the residence,” V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release.
Hazel was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending further court hearings.
— Daily News Staff