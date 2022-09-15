A 24-year-old native of Ecuador pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel, according to U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
Anthony Rommel Cuero Garcia entered the plea before Magistrate Ju dge Emile A. Henderson, III, Smith said in a released statement.
According to court documents, on Nov. 15, 2021, Garcia was spotted by maritime patrol aircraft, just 77 nautical miles north of the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton was diverted to the scene.
“Coast Guard officers encountered the low-profile vessel, which was outfitted with three outboard engines, had no flag flown, no registration numbers, nor name painted on the hull,” according to the statement.
After boarding the vessel, the team found four individuals later identified as Luis Rodriguez, a Colombian national, as well as Eliecer Pineda Torres, Carlos Benitez Estupinan and Anthony Cuero Garcia, all Ecuadorian nationals.
According to the statement, the vessel was determined to be subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Coast Guard officers inspected the vessel and found 43 bales containing 1,298 kilograms of cocaine.
A sentencing date for Garcia is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.
The case was investigated by the Coast Guard, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Customs and Border Protection. It is being prosecuted by Assistant US. Attorney, Melissa P. Ortiz.