A 25-year-old man, accused of stealing more than $11,000 from a victim’s bank account, was arrested and charged in connection with bank fraud, according to a V.I. Police Department statement.
Jeremiah Cheatham turned himself in around 8 a.m. Monday, and subsequently arrested based on information from an investigation was initiated on Jan. 18, by detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit.
“The investigation revealed that on three separate occasions, Jeremiah Cheatham wrote three checks against the victim’s First Bank checking account totaling $3,540.00 and made several PayPal transactions, totaling $7,564.91, without her permission. This caused the victim to suffer a total loss of $11,104.91,” according to the statement.
Police said he was charged with forgery, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes.
Bail was set at $20,000, and unable to post, Cheatham was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing today.