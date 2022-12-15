On Dec. 14, at approximately 10:14 p.m., the 911 Emergency Communication Center received calls concerning Luis M. Felix Santos, aka ‘Bebo,’ damaging items inside the old Paradise Gym.
Police said residents called to request the Fire Department because ‘Bebo’ was setting the building on fire. Units from the Ancilmo Marshall Command were dispatched to the location.
According to a police statement, upon their arrival detectives made contact with two residents who reported that at about 10 p.m., while inside their living quarters inside the old Paradise Gym, Santos came shouting and banging on their room doors.
Police reported that Santos went to the northern side of the individuals’ rooms, lit two large fires, and threatened to kill them. The two residents told police they could not breathe while inside their rooms.
Santos reportedly started another, larger fire and the residents were able to escape through a rear opening inside their rooms, police said. Shortly thereafter, the Ancilmo Marshall Command units arrived and observed Santos standing in front of the building. Santos told an officer that he was trying to cook something, police said. He was detained, and the residents were able to identify Santos as the individual who set the building on fire. The Fire Department was present and extinguished the fire.
Santos was arrested at 11:27 p.m., was read his rights and declined to give a statement. He was then booked and unable to post bail of $100,000, he was charged with attempted murder, arson first-degree and destruction of property.
Santos was remanded to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today.