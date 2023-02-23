TORTOLA — A 26-year-old man has been charged in the December killing of Kadeem Jimenez.
TORTOLA — A 26-year-old man has been charged in the December killing of Kadeem Jimenez.
Nyall George of Old Plantation was arrested Wednesday night, according to British Virgin Islands police.
George also was charged jointly with another man with firearm, ammunition and drug offenses.
According to police, George was charged with conspiracy to kill Jimenez, 31. He was also charged alongside St. Croix native John Burgos, 24, with unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a controlled drug.
A statement issued by BVI Police spokesperson Diane Drayton, noted that a search warrant conducted at George’s Hodges Creek home uncovered three illegal handguns, a large quantity of ammunition and a quantity of illegal drugs.
Both men, who were arrested at Hodges Creek, are scheduled to appear in Magistrate’s Court at the next available sitting, according to the statement.
Jimenez was fatally wounded in the Dec. 12, 2022, daylight shooting, in Major Bay, East End. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and at the time it marked the territory’s seventh killing of the year.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins meantime is reiterating a commitment to identifying perpetrators, but noted that officers cannot do so alone.
“We need to present a united front against those who want to put us and our loved ones in danger and in fear,” Collins said in the prepared statement. “I urge anyone who has any information about the recent murders and the attempted murder on Saturday to come forward.”
The BVI has recorded two murders this month. The last homicide occurred on Feb. 13 and while police charged Hasani Frett, 37, with homicide, the victim has yet to be identified.
No information on the man’s height, description of how he wears his hair, whether he has facial hair or any markings on his body and what he may have been wearing that day have been released.
Police said individuals can confidentially call 1-284-800-8477 with information about any of the recent shootings or illegal firearms in the territory.