A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with punching a woman during a domestic violence dispute on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police.
Alickson Bernard was charged with first-degree assault, simple assault, and grand larceny. He was held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence statute until his advice-of-rights hearing Tuesday.
Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull set bail at $1,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim while he is awaiting trial.
According to the fact sheet, a woman told police that Bernard dropped off belongings to her home, and she asked him to leave them at the gate.
The woman thought Bernard had left, and when she opened the gate to retrieve the items, he “punched her in her right eye” and pulled a Gucci chain valued at $650 off her wrist, according to the fact sheet.
Bernard left the area before police arrived, and officers later located him in the area of Donoe Bypass and took him into custody, according to the fact sheet.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.