A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with punching a woman during a domestic violence dispute on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police.

Alickson Bernard was charged with first-degree assault, simple assault, and grand larceny. He was held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence statute until his advice-of-rights hearing Tuesday.

