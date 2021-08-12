ST. THOMAS — A 30-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after refusing to leave a villa, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Acio Richards of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance.
He appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday where Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered him released to a third-party custodian on a $5,000 cash bond.
The incident occurred at around 3:12 a.m. Sunday, when police responded to a disturbance at Villa Creole in the Limetree area of St. Thomas, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Police received a report that a man had been threatening people with a firearm, and when officers arrived, they found a man matching the suspect’s description, searching in the bushes with a flashlight.
The man, later identified as Richards, told police he was searching for his car keys, according to the affidavit.
The complainants said Richards had been asked to leave the villa, and had returned with a firearm and threatened individuals present.
Richards gave police permission to search his vehicle, and officers found a loaded magazine inside. Officers searched through the bushes nearby and found a black 9mm Glock handgun, and three mason jars with marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Richards does not have a license to possess a firearm in the territory, according to police.
In April 2020, Richards, then 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after being stopped by police in Altona. According to a press release at the time, officers found controlled substances in his vehicle and on his person.