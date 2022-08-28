Police are investigating a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Kingshill, St. Croix, killing the driver.
The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Hakeem O. Alfred.
According to a V.I. Police press release, someone called the 911 Emergency Call Center at 12:06 a.m., reporting a two-vehicle accident and requested an ambulance. The caller said that someone was trapped in a vehicle. Police officers as well as emergency response personnel from St. Croix Rescue, V.I. Fire Service and EMS were dispatched to the scene.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was traveling south to north on the Northside Road RT 75 in the vicinity of Jean Romney Drive, Kingshill area, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into the north bound lane and collided with a Toyota Tundra heading from north to south,” the release stated.
The driver in the Honda Civic was transported to Luis Hospital by ambulance where he died.
A police investigation is ongoing.