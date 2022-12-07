A 33-year-old St. Thomas man already facing drug and gun charges has been arrested again and charged with raping an underage girl, according to V.I. Police.
Marvin Stancliffe was arrested Friday and charged with first- and second-degree aggravated rape, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, child abuse, and first-degree assault.
Stancliffe appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday where Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $100,000 cash.
“The court bases this on the nature and circumstances of the alleged offense, and also Mr. Stancliffe’s prior exposure to the criminal justice system,” Norkaitis said.
He was convicted in 2012 for possession of a firearm and sentenced to a year in jail, convicted in 2013 of third-degree assault, “and then there is a pending case,” in which he’s charged with illegal gun possession, Norkaitis said.
Norkaitis said Stancliffe poses a danger to the alleged victim, who is 13 years old, and “he is facing very serious charges with the rape charges, so the court also views him to be a flight risk.”
If he is able to post the $100,000, Stancliffe would have to remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring and have no contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses in the case while he is awaiting trial, the judge added.
Stancliffe was previously arrested in May and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, constructive possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and prescription amphetamine pills, possession of a machine gun, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and that trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 17, according to court records.
The rape case began on Nov. 9, when a woman reported to police that she had reason to believe Stancliffe had been sexually active with her underage child, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by investigators.
The woman said Stancliffe had been calling her daughter’s tablet, and the woman took screenshots of sexually explicit messages he’d sent to the girl, which she provided to police, according to the fact sheet.
Police interviewed the girl, who said Stancliffe had pinned her hands and raped her, causing pain, and “cornered her and reminded her not to tell anyone what took place,” according to the fact sheet. The girl said Stancliffe had sex with her on other occasions before her mother found the tablet, according to the fact sheet.
Stancliffe declined to provide a statement after he turned himself in Friday, police said.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.