A 33-year-old St. Thomas man already facing drug and gun charges has been arrested again and charged with raping an underage girl, according to V.I. Police.

Marvin Stancliffe was arrested Friday and charged with first- and second-degree aggravated rape, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, child abuse, and first-degree assault.

