TORTOLA— The Royal Virgin Islands Police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a homicide days earlier.
Akeem Durrant of Belle Vue was charged with Tuesday’s shooting death of 35-year-old Corey Butler in Road Town, Tortola.
According to a statement from police spokesman Diane Drayton, in addition to murder, Durrant was charged with robbery and “possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.”
A court hearing is pending.
Butler, a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was shot in the Scatliffe Alley area of Road Town, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was rushed to Orlando Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Butler’s killing marked the third of the year in the British Virgin Islands.
Police have not released a motive for the killing, or details on Durrant being identified as a suspect.