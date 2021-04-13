A St. Croix man was arrested for domestic violence assault Friday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Khalaf Jerry, 35, of Coakley Bay Condominiums, was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault, disobeying a lawful order, and interfering with an officer discharging his duties.
Jerry was held without bond per the territory’s domestic violence statute, and will remain in jail until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court.
The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Friday when police responded to a report that Jerry had assaulted an individual during a disagreement, Derima said in a news release. “The victim sustained injuries to his neck, arms, hands, and back.”