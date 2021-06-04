A St. Croix man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm crime that will likely result in a four-year prison sentence, according to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court.
Lionel Woodley, 35, appeared before Magistrate Judge George Cannon, Jr. on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Woodley was arrested after police stopped him for traffic violations on March 17, 2019, and smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle.
The officers searched the vehicle and located a revolver in the center console, a bag on the front seat containing approximately 20 grams of marijuana, approximately seven grams of cocaine, $105 and a scale. as well as $701 in Woodley’s possession, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert. “Woodley did not have a license to possess the firearm and had previously been convicted of the felony offense of Attempted Robbery Second Degree by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.”
The conviction carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years behind bars, a maximum fine of $250,000, and at least two years of supervised release, according to Shappert’s office.
Woodley is facing a likely sentence of between 46 and 57 months in prison under applicable sentencing guidelines, and a fine of between $15,000 and $150,000, according to a revised plea agreement filed Wednesday.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
The V.I. Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston.