ST. THOMAS — A 36-year-old man who was acquitted by a jury of a 2013 murder, was recently arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle, according to court records.
Erroll Nisbett Jr., of Contant, was arrested Friday and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, disturbance of the peace, and grand larceny. Unable to post $25,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing, which took place Monday before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
The case began Friday when police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim identified Nisbett as the individual who took the car, and had found it parked at his home, according to a probable cause fact sheet.
The victim told police he asked Nisbett to return the vehicle, but he refused, so police took the victim to the home where he was able to retrieve his vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
Nisbett wasn’t home, but police located him and attempted to question him about the case, but Nisbett told police to leave him alone. Officers eventually had to forcibly detain Nisbett and took him into custody.
Nisbett’s criminal history includes charges of first-degree murder, after he was accused of shooting to death Contant shop owner Ali Yanes on July 15, 2012.
In 2015, a jury found Nisbett not guilty, and investigators found no fingerprints, DNA, or ballistic evidence that directly linked Nisbett to the shooting, according to testimony given at trial.