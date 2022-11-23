Attorney General Denise George announced that a 40-year-old man was arrested for failing to re-register as a sex offender within the required three-day period.
Javier Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, was arrested by V.I. Dept. of Justice special agents on Nov. 17.
“Rodriguez was arrested for failure to comply with registration requirements for sex offenders in the Virgin Islands,” George said in the statement, noting he was advised of his rights during a Nov. 18 hearing in Superior Court.
According to George, Rodriguez was arrested pursuant to an arrested signed Nov. 9 by a Superior Court Judge.
He is charged with “failure to register his change of address or employment to the US DOJ within the requisite three day period.”
“An offender is required to report any changes to employment, residency, etc. within 3 business days as required by law,” George said in the statement.
Rodriguez was convicted on July 29, 2008, of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, which required him to register as a sex offender with the V.I. Department of Justice and keep his registration current. His registration as a sex offender began Nov. 9, 2017. According to George he is registered as a Tier III offender “and therefore must register every three months, for the rest of his life.”
“A registered sexual offender must notify the VIDOJ of his/her name, residence, temporary lodging information, vehicle information, Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment status,” George said.