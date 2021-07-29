A 53-year-old St. Croix man has been sentenced to more than five years for gun and drug crimes, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Troy Lance Patterson was arrested following a raid on Sept. 18, 2019, during which agents seized marijuana plants, cocaine, cash and a firearm. Agents identified his home in Anna’s Hope as a potential marijuana farm after aerial surveillance of the area.
In October, he pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense and illegal use of a utility.
At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Wilma Lewis imposed the mandatory minimum five-year sentence required by law for the firearm charge. Patterson was also sentenced to serve an additional four months in prison for the utility crime, to be served consecutive to the five-year firearm sentence. Under his plea agreement with prosecutors, Patterson forfeited $12,473 in cash, a Taurus .38 caliber revolver and more than 80 ammunition cartridges of various calibers.
Patterson was also sentenced to four years supervised release, and was ordered to pay $3,969 restitution to the V.I. Water and Power Authority, was fined $1,000 and was ordered to pay a special assessment fee of $100.
His attorney, Jeffrey Moorhead, said in a sentencing memorandum that Patterson is a disabled Army veteran who has suffered from a lifelong addiction to drugs, and is “in desperate need of help.” Moorhead said Patterson is remorseful and the legal proceedings “have already profoundly impacted his life.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Ortiz said in the government’s sentencing memorandum that “a sophisticated marijuana grow lab was in full operation on the property,” and the V.I. Water and Power Authority “determined that an unauthorized connection for electricity at the residence existed. Defendant received the direct benefit of the unauthorized WAPA connection to run a marijuana grow operation and avoid payment.”
During the raid, according to information from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert, agents also found scales, plastic bags, approximately 168 gross grams of cocaine, approximately 117 grams of marijuana, and $12,473 in cash.
Patterson was initially charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being a fugitive in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.
Lewis dismissed all but the two charges contained in the plea agreement.