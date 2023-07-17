ST. THOMAS — Postal worker Dean Thompson, 54, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and using a telephone in facilitating the commission of a felony, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday.
A sentencing date for Thompson of St. Thomas was scheduled for Oct. 27 by Chief District Judge Robert A. Molloy.
The news release noted that according to court documents, from July 2016 to March 2017, “Thompson, Calvin Benjamin and Stephen Bernier conspired to and did deliver over 100 kilograms of marijuana to St. Thomas through the U.S. Postal Service.”
As a postal employee, Thompson used his knowledge of and access to the Aubrey Ottley Post Office in Sugar Estate, St. Thomas, to facilitate several shipments of marijuana to that postal facility.
“Specifically, he monitored packages containing marijuana as they arrived in St. Thomas and identified which post office boxes should be used to ship the marijuana through the post office. Evidence at trial showed that Thompson alerted Benjamin when law enforcement was scheduled to inspect the packages and later notified Benjamin when it was safe to pick up the marijuana packages. Trial evidence further showed that in exchange for his involvement in the drug conspiracy, Thompson received both cash and marijuana,” the release stated.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border protection. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle Payne and Yasir Sadat, according to the statement.