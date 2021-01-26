A St. Croix man with a criminal history has been arrested again after a woman said he beat her unconscious with a metal pipe.
Shawki Thomas was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon, and simple assault and battery. He was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence law and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday, where a judge set bond at $15,000.
The Superior Court clerk’s office said Monday that Thomas has not been able to post that amount and remains jailed pending trial.
At around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a domestic violence call in Frederiksted, after a woman reported Thomas was trying to kick in her door.
When officers arrived, they found “a large crowd gathered” and detained Thomas, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Police found the victim “irate” with “blood flowing from her nose” and down her shirt.
The woman said this was the fourth time Thomas had come to her home and kicked in her apartment door, and this time, he hit her and “she passed out and saw black,” according to the affidavit. The victim said a friend revived her and led her inside.
Thomas has a criminal history that include a 2016 federal conviction when he was 25 years old for mailing three firearms through the U.S. Postal Service hidden inside a television, and a June 2019 domestic violence arrest for assault.