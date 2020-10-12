ST. THOMAS — Aubrey Frett, who had been charged with shooting Jerome Turnbull to death in 2018, has been sentenced instead to 18 months in prison for drug crimes, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
On Thursday, Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Frett for possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute, and also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
Frett, 31, was a suspect in 44-year-old Turnbull’s murder, and police said following his arrest that he’d shot another man in the same area three months earlier.
Turnbull was shot to death on Sept. 1 in Hospital Ground, and a witness who had been in the vehicle with him told police the gunman said to “run fast and not to look back.”
Police took the witness to the area of the murder in an unmarked police car to look for the suspected gunman, and the witness identified Frett, who was standing by the side of the road, according to the affidavit.
On Sept. 3, police executed an arrest warrant on Frett in the area of Hospital Ground and he fled from officers, who gave chase on foot.
“A search of the area discovered a firearm linked to Frett. Officers apprehended Frett and discovered baggies of marijuana and a vile containing crack cocaine,” according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Frett was initially charged with murder and other serious crimes in an 11-count information filed Oct. 2, 2018.
A few weeks later, police arrested Frett again and charged him with shooting a man in the back in Hospital Ground on June 26.
On March 21, 2019, however, a grand jury returned only a four-count indictment charging Frett with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and the marijuana and cocaine possession charges.
Kia Sears, Frett’s Public Defender, criticized the integrity of the police, arguing that police drove the witness through the area of the murder only after the individual failed to identify Frett from among individuals in a photo array — but neglected to mention the photo array in charging documents.
Frett went to trial before a federal jury in January and requested acquittal on all counts, arguing the government had not presented enough evidence to prove his guilt.
The jury convicted Frett of the two drug charges and the judge issued an order acquitting him of the firearm crimes.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter said in a sentencing memorandum that the government intends to seek reconsideration of the Oct. 5 acquittal order.
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor and spokesman Toby Derima did not respond to questions from The Daily News about whether detectives are still investigating Turnbull’s murder, and if that case is considered open and unresolved.