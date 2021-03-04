ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man is in custody after police say he resold property belonging to a business without authorization.
Economic Crime Unit detectives arrested Chandler Heath, 29, of Grandview Apartments at 8:30 a.m. Monday on a V.I. Superior Court warrant charging him with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses and embezzlement by a fiduciary.
An investigation begun in November revealed that Heath took possession of and resold property belonging to a business without authorization, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Police did not indicate what was stolen from the business.
Unable to post $35,000 bail, Heath was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice-of- rights hearing.