On Sunday at about 9:32 p.m., V.I. Police Department officers arrested Shawn Daley, 32, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and arrested Delma Mathurin, 26, and charged her with possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Officers had been dispatched to the Bovoni Housing community on St. Thomas on Sunday in reference to a disturbance. Initial investigation revealed that Daley and Mathurin, who are in a domestic partnership, were involved in an altercation, according to a press release from V.I. Police acting spokesman Toby Derima.
