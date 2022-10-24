V.I. Police charged 28-year-old N’Kel Morton with attempted murder after a traffic stop on St. Thomas ended in a shootout Saturday, according to a news release issued Sunday by police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
Morton was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and interfering with officers discharging their duties, according to the news release.
Bail was set at $300,000, and Morton was jailed pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. when officers from the Special Operations Bureau were conducting an initiative, “Operation OverWatch,” on Nicholas “Nick” Friday Memorial Drive in Frydenhoj, in the area of Food Center.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for excessively tinted windows when the driver, later identified as Morton, drove off and attempted to strike several officers, according to the news release.
The driver also fired a gun at the officers, who returned fire, according to police.
“The suspect sped off towards Red Hook and officers were able to apprehend him shortly after in the Annas Retreat area,” according to the news release.
Police said in a brief statement posted to the department’s social media page that no injuries were reported.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte did not respond to questions from The Daily News Sunday, and police have not said how many shots were fired, and whether any officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, as is typically standard practice in all officer-involved shootings.
The “Operation OverWatch” initiative began with information from a confidential source, and resulted in three drivers being arrested for drug and gun charges after similar traffic stops on St. Thomas Wednesday, according to court records.
Morton’s case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573, or the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.