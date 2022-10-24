V.I. Police charged 28-year-old N’Kel Morton with attempted murder after a traffic stop on St. Thomas ended in a shootout Saturday, according to a news release issued Sunday by police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

Morton was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and interfering with officers discharging their duties, according to the news release.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.