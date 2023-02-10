Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with domestic-violence related assault.
According to a V.I. Police statement, Kamoy Williams was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after a woman identified him as the individual who assaulted her.
The victim told police that on Feb. 2 Williams came to her home to drop off a minor child.
“The victim said that Mr. Williams became upset and grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground,” police said.
On Tuesday “Williams voluntarily turned himself in and was charged with simple assault-DV and disturbance of the peace-DV.”
No bail was set as per domestic statute and he was remanded into the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
The case is presently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau. Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call (340)774-2211, ext. 5534.