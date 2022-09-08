A St. Croix man was ordered to stay away from two family members Wednesday, after police said he struck a woman in the face.

Shaqon Ayala was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault and battery. He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute, and held without bail until Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. reviewed the case at an advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.