A St. Croix man was ordered to stay away from two family members Wednesday, after police said he struck a woman in the face.
Shaqon Ayala was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault and battery. He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute, and held without bail until Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. reviewed the case at an advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
The case began when the victims called 911 at around 5:20 a.m. Monday, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers responded and interviewed the victims, who said Ayala had come home at around 4:15 a.m. and “started arguing about someone taking his cellphone,” according to the fact sheet.
Ayala threatened to “hurt” the victims if they didn’t give him the phone, and began yelling and “ransacking” the home, according to the fact sheet.
The victims said they told Ayala they didn’t have his phone, and barricaded themselves in a bedroom while Ayala continued throwing clothing and household items.
Ayala barged into the bedroom and gave the woman a “smack” on the face, and then held her head down on the bed as the man yelled at him to stop and called 911, according to the fact sheet.
The woman told police Ayala “goes out to drink” and comes home “very angry for no reason, and picks a fight.”
Police photographed red marks and swelling on the victim’s face, and she declined medical treatment.
Police said Ayala, who was still at the home, refused to make a statement.
In court Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph asked that bail be set at $1,000, and requested that Ayala be allowed to post 10% of that in cash. She said he will live in a different home and have no contact with the victims while the case is pending.
Morris reviewed Ayala’s arrest record, and said he was “arrested for allegedly similar conduct in June of 2021, with allegedly the same victim and that case was just dismissed in June of this year.”
“I believe alcohol might have a little bit to do with this, so that’s going to be one of the things we discuss and try to remedy. But he will have no contact whatsoever,” Joseph said.
Morris said Ayala must post $1,000 cash in order to be released from jail, and warned that he will be returned to the Bureau of Corrections if he violates the pretrial release order.
