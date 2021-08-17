A man released from jail in July is back behind bars after he was arrested again for stealing items from a downtown St. Thomas business.
David Schaffner, 38, was arrested Saturday and charged with unlawful entry and petit larceny.
The investigation began Saturday morning when police received a report of a break-in at Island Linen Department store on Kronprindsens Gade, according to the affidavit filed by police.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed two men — one of which has not yet been identified or charged — and Schaffner approaching the business and climbing over a locked gate.
Schaffner was seen removing items from the business and leaving, and the other suspect stuck his hand through the locked gate, retrieved a handheld grinder and began to cut the lock off the gate, according to the affidavit.
The suspect cut the lock and removed a red shopping cart from the business along with a purple bag, and walked toward the road.
Police said they recognized Schaffner from previous encounters and locating him walking in the area later that night, they arrested him.
Unable to post $25,000 bail, Schaffner was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
In court, Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said Schaffner was born in Pennsylvania and moved to St. Thomas seven years ago. “He’s been struggling with homelessness since he’s been in the Virgin Islands,” Matney said.
“I see him all the time,” said Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III.
“His rap sheet is extensive,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco. “It’s maybe 20 pages long and hard to sift through.”
He was released from jail on July 23 after pleading guilty in two similar theft cases, “so he’s been out for less than a month before appearing before the court again,” Barraco said.
Schaffner’s criminal history began in 2002 and includes convictions for eluding police, burglary, contempt of court, driving under the influence of alcohol, assaults, forgery and disorderly conduct.
Carr kept bail at $25,000 but said he would allow Schaffner to post 10% in cash in order to be released.
“If he is in violation of parole,” he could be made to serve the remainder of any previously suspended sentences and “he can be returned back to prison,” Carr said.