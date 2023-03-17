Roniel Allembert Sr. was charged with first-degree attempted robbery in connection with an incident at Caribbean Cinemas in December, police said Friday.
Roniel Allembert Sr. was charged with first-degree attempted robbery in connection with an incident at Caribbean Cinemas in December, police said Friday.
Allembert turned himself in to police on March 12.
The Caribbean Cinemas manager told police that on Dec. 10, 2022, following a power outage at the theater that caused the movies to stop playing, Allembert exited the theater studio and contacted the manager. The manager told police that Allembert demanded a refund and once informed that he would be given a receipt to return another day of his choice, he became irate. The manager said Allembert began yelling and entered the concession area without permission, where he armed himself with two knives and approached the manager in the concession area.
Allembert was ordered to leave but refused and continued making threats until he was refunded his $20, the manager told police. Allembert threw the knives into a sink and left without further incident.
At 11:39 a.m. on March 12, Allembert turned himself in, was arrested, read his Miranda rights and declined to provide further statements.
His bail was set at $37,500 and through his attorney was granted 10 percent of the total bail. Allembert was released pending a hearing.