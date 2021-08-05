A St. Croix man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was caught on video surveillance threatening another man and pointing a gun at his head — which turned out to be fake — in a dispute over $100.
Curt Gonzalez was charged with third-degree assault and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Monday when police responded to a report of a dispute involving guns in Estate Diamond.
Officers traveled to the location and interviewed Gonzalez, who explained that he was parked at the Quick Serve station when another man approached, and he went to his home nearby.
Gonzalez said the other man pulled up with “a black long rifle in his hand,” and threatened to “empty a fully loaded magazine on him,” according to the affidavit filed by police.
Police interviewed the other man, who is identified as the alleged victim in the case in the affidavit. The victim told police that he approached Gonzalez at the gas station to ask for $100 Gonzalez had for him. Gonzalez “got out of his vehicle pointing a silver handgun to his face, and told him that he does not have nothing or no money for him,” according to the affidavit.
The victim told police that he went to Gonzalez’s home “unarmed” and confronted him, and left the area after they got into an argument. Police searched the victim’s vehicle and did not find any weapons or guns.
Officers then reviewed the gas station surveillance video, which showed Gonzalez had “pointed what appeared to be a silver handgun” toward the victim’s head “in an aggressive manner by walking towards him pointing the gun.”
Police were unable to locate Gonzalez again until the following day, and advised him that he was being arrested on charges that he threatened the victim with a weapon.
“Gonzalez voluntarily stated that the gun he used” during his dispute with the victim “was a fake gun, and he has the gun under the front passenger seat” of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Police recovered a weapon from the vehicle, which was identified as a “black Glock 19 BB gun.”
In court Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said that even though the gun was a fake, “in the manner in which it was used, it could have been used as a deadly weapon or considered a deadly weapon, and I will find probable cause for both charges.”
Morris said he would allow Gonzalez to be released from jail to a third-party custodian after he posts $1,500 cash, and signs an unsecured bond for the remainder of his $25,000 bail. He also ordered Gonzalez to stay away from the alleged victim and the area of the gas station where the encounter occurred.