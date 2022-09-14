Police arrested a man Friday at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix after he failed to declare his licensed firearm, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Trevor Modeste-Etienne was charged with failure to report a firearm brought into the Virgin Islands. He appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday and posted $5,500 bail.

