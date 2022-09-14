Police arrested a man Friday at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix after he failed to declare his licensed firearm, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Trevor Modeste-Etienne was charged with failure to report a firearm brought into the Virgin Islands. He appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday and posted $5,500 bail.
The case began Friday when Transportation Security Administration agents discovered a loaded Glock 9mm firearm and two loaded magazines in his Modeste-Etienne’s checked luggage, according to the fact sheet.
Modeste-Etienne said he had traveled to St. Croix on Sept. 2 and did not know he was required to declare the firearm to police, according to the fact sheet.
Police noted that there are “several visible signs prominently posted throughout the passenger arrival and luggage area of the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport putting persons on notice of the procedures to follow when entering the Virgin Islands territory with a firearm.”
