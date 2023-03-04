V.I. Police have charged a man identified as Jhonniel Tejada with first-degree rape, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Tejada was arrested by warrant on St. John Wednesday, and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, second-degree burglary, and unlawful entry.
The arrest warrant affidavit has not been made public, and details of the case remain under seal.
Tejada was transported to St. Thomas for booking Wednesday, and was jailed after he was unable to post $75,000 bail, according to court records.
