V.I. Police have charged a man identified as Jhonniel Tejada with first-degree rape, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Tejada was arrested by warrant on St. John Wednesday, and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, second-degree burglary, and unlawful entry.

