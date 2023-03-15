A driver was arrested Friday after police found a loaded gun in his vehicle, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix.
The driver, Mackeel Isiah Liburd, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of ammunition, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Officers were patrolling the area around the American Legion Hall on Hospital Street in Christiansted at 11 p.m. Friday when they saw a vehicle with illegal window tint and made a traffic stop, according to the fact sheet.
Police saw the driver and passenger “moving around quickly,” and asked the female passenger to get out of the vehicle after seeing her close the glove box. “I then observed an extended magazine wedged between the center console and the front passenger seat in plain view,” according to the fact sheet.
“I immediately recognized the driver as Mackeel Liburd from a previous case being investigated and I knew that he didn’t have a license to possess ammunition or a firearm in the territory,” according to the fact sheet.
The officer then opened the glove box and found a black Glock handgun inside of a holster, according to the fact sheet.
Liburd claimed ownership of the loaded 15-round gun and the magazine, which contained 31 rounds, and police found another magazine inside the center console, which was loaded with 15 rounds, according to the fact sheet. Police said they also found a small amount of marijuana in LIburd’s pocket.
Liburd was arrested and jailed with bail posted at $50,000, according to the fact sheet.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.