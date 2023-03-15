A driver was arrested Friday after police found a loaded gun in his vehicle, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix.

The driver, Mackeel Isiah Liburd, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of ammunition, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

