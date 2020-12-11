Rahkeem Swanston of Estate Whim, St. Croix, has been arrested a second time on illegal gun possession charges, after he was charged in connection with a shootout in July.
Swanston, 20, also known as “Bobo,” was arrested Tuesday and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession and sale of ammunition, according to a news release from V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Derima said officers working with “Phase 2 of the Virgin Islands Crime Initiative” stopped Swanston’s vehicle while he was driving on Melvin Evans Highway near the Good Hope intersection at around 4:20 p.m.
“During the traffic stop, officers discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle. A check of the VIPD Firearms Bureau’s records verified Swanston did not possess a license to carry a firearm in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which resulted in his arrest,” Derima said.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, Swanston was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
“This particular individual was arrested in July for another gun-related incident. If there are people in this community who are determined to possess illegal firearms, even after being arrested for having those firearms, we will find those persons and keep arresting them,” St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe said in a statement Thursday.
Swanston had been free on bail after his previous arrest in July, when he was charged with third-degree assault, carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, first-degree reckless endangerment, and discharging or aiming a firearm, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Swanston’s arrest came a day after the arrest of 22-year-old Jahamon Bruce, who was charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, first-degree reckless endangerment and discharging or aiming a firearm.
Bruce told police his brother had an altercation with another man in the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community, and a short time later a group of men began damaging Bruce’s vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
When Bruce and his siblings went outside to confront the men, “they started to shoot at his family,” according to police. While Bruce initially denied having a gun, “he subsequently admitted that he did have a firearm and that he did return fire.”
One witness said they saw a woman standing between Bruce and Building 7 “and when the victim turned to run towards Building 1, the victim was shot in the back.”
The woman was transported to Luis Hospital in a private vehicle where she underwent surgery, and later told police it was Swanston who shot her, according to the fact sheet.