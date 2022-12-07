A St. Thomas man is facing drug and gun charges after police said he was found driving with two illegal weapons, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Lee Victoria, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, three counts of possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

