A St. Thomas man is facing drug and gun charges after police said he was found driving with two illegal weapons, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Lee Victoria, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, three counts of possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The case began when police conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Four Corners on Lionel Pierre Berry Scenic Drive, stopped a vehicle with no front license plate.
Police said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Victoria complied with requests to provide his driver’s license and other documents.
While Victoria was reaching for the paperwork, “I observed a certificate with the words ‘Startime Firearms’ as he opened the glovebox,” and the officer asked if Victoria had a firearm, “to which he shook his head ‘no’.”
Victoria told police he hadn’t yet obtained his firearm license, and police advised him they would be searching his vehicle because of the marijuana smell, according to the fact sheet.
While patting Victoria down, police felt a hard object on his right inner leg, and discovered a black handgun in a holster in the waist of his jeans near his groin area, according to the fact sheet.
Another officer asked Victoria if he had a gun license, and he said “Yeah, I have one. I just get the license,” according to the fact sheet.
Police discovered the loaded weapon had tool marks over the serial number, and the department “does not issue firearm licenses for firearms with obliterated serial numbers.”
Police found bags of marijuana and paraphernalia in the car, as well as a certificate of completion for a firearm course, two cellphones, and another handgun with an obliterated serial number in the back seat of the vehicle, with bags of ammunition, including shotgun shells.
