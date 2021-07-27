ST. THOMAS — A man who flew into King Airport from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with transporting 4.8 pounds of marijuana, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Allany Peterson-Mendez was charged with the federal crime of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Customs and Border Protection officers said they found vacuum-sealed bags wrapped inside clothing after they inspected luggage that belonged to Peterson-Mendez.
A magistrate judge Monday ordered Peterson-Mendez released on his own personal recognizance. He was also ordered to surrender his passport while he awaits trial.