A man who has been in Luis Hospital for more than a year appears to be stuck in the territory’s broken, Kafkaesque mental health care system, and police were forced to arrest him after nurses reported his repeated sexual harassment and physical aggression.

The man, Dwight Halbert, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree attempted unlawful sexual contact, and attempted simple assault and battery, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

