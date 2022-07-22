A man who has been in Luis Hospital for more than a year appears to be stuck in the territory’s broken, Kafkaesque mental health care system, and police were forced to arrest him after nurses reported his repeated sexual harassment and physical aggression.
The man, Dwight Halbert, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree attempted unlawful sexual contact, and attempted simple assault and battery, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Halbert’s age is not listed in publicly available court records, and he does not appear to have any prior criminal history.
The case began at around 10 a.m. Monday, when a police officer on duty at Luis Hospital responded to a disturbance in the cardiac center, according to the fact sheet.
Three hospital staff members said they were attempting to clean Halbert when he “became very aggressive” and tried to fight a nurse and grab her in the chest area, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said she deflected Halbert’s hand as he reached for her chest, and he told her, “That’s why people do get raped,” according to the fact sheet.
Police interviewed the victim and two witnesses separately, and each said Halbert had closed his fist and positioned himself to assault the nurse while they were cleaning him.
“The nurses who dealt with Mr. Halbert stated that he is known to be aggressive towards them during bath-time and the staff has numerous reports on his aggressive behavior towards the staff,” according to the fact sheet.
The officer tried to interview Halbert, “but he wouldn’t talk,” according to the fact sheet. “Mr. Halbert has been at the hospital for over a year after being found by authorities at the side of the road. He has no medical diagnoses.”
The majority of his court hearing on Wednesday was closed to the public.
Many aspects of the case remain unclear, including whether Halbert was being held against his will at Luis Hospital under a court order, or if he had received a mental health evaluation or treatment while living there.
It’s also unclear if and when hospital staff intended to release Halbert, or if he simply refused to leave.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow-Ross did not advise Halbert of his rights or set conditions of release, and said the Bureau of Corrections advised her that Halbert had refused to appear in court.
She ordered Halbert to immediately receive both a psychiatric and psychological evaluation while he remains jailed, and scheduled a status conference for Aug. 17.
The territory does not have an inpatient psychiatric facility where individuals who may be a danger to themselves or others can be safely held while receiving treatment.
Some are transferred to secure facilities off-island in Puerto Rico or the mainland at significant public expense, but it can be difficult for officials to find enough open beds to house those in need.
As a result, many Virgin Islands residents suffering with complex, chronic mental health issues are shuttled between hospital beds and jail cells before authorities eventually return them to the streets.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.